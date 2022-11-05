110922_CCN_DrewDietz.jpg

Landon Cansler (5) and Drew Dietz (2) swarm a Central ball carrier during Friday’s Region 7-4A clash in Carrollton. Heritage will open the playoffs against another 8-2 team, Walnut Grove, this Friday in Loganville.

 Michelle Petteys, Heritage Snapshots

The Heritage Generals came into this past Friday night’s road game at Central-Carroll needing a victory to assure themselves of a home playoff game in next weekend’s first round.

However, a 35-23 loss to the Lions, combined with Sonoraville’s 47-14 victory over Southeast Whitfield, created a three-way tie for second place in Region 7-4A.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In