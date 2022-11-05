Landon Cansler (5) and Drew Dietz (2) swarm a Central ball carrier during Friday’s Region 7-4A clash in Carrollton. Heritage will open the playoffs against another 8-2 team, Walnut Grove, this Friday in Loganville.
The Heritage Generals came into this past Friday night’s road game at Central-Carroll needing a victory to assure themselves of a home playoff game in next weekend’s first round.
However, a 35-23 loss to the Lions, combined with Sonoraville’s 47-14 victory over Southeast Whitfield, created a three-way tie for second place in Region 7-4A.
Heritage, Central and Sonoraville all ended up 3-2 in the region and, after the tiebreakers were sorted out, it was the Lions grabbing the No. 2 seed and a home game playoff game this week. Cedartown clinched the region title the previous week.
The Generals (8-2 overall) finished as the No. 3 seed and will have to play their opening round game on the road against Walnut Grove, the No. 2 seed out of Region 8. That game is slated for this Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
Following a scoreless first quarter, Central built a 14-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown run by Jonaz Walton and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Devon Powell to Ty Brewer. However, Chipper Grayson was able to knock home a 42-yard field goal in the final few seconds, cutting Central’s lead to 14-3 at halftime.
Both teams added touchdowns in the third quarter. Walton found the end zone from 12 yards out, but Heritage countered on its ensuing possession as quarterback Kaden Swope connected with running back Paxton McCrary on a 41-yard scoring pass. Grayson’s extra point made it 21-10.
Early in the fourth, after beginning a drive at their own 5-yard line, Swope found Tyler Cheatwood on what became a 95-yard scoring pass, believed to be the longest in school history. A conversion attempt failed, but it pulled the Generals to within five points of the lead at 21-16.
But two long runs by Walton put Central deep in Heritage territory and the freshman got the call again from five yards out, pushing the Lions’ lead back out to 28-16 with approximately four minutes remaining.
It took Heritage just over a minute to get back on the board as Swope found Owens on a 7-yard TD toss. But the Generals came up empty on an onside kick attempt and with just over two minutes to play, Powell hit Jonah Wilson on a 48-yard score to ice the victory.
Walton, who already has scholarship offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt, finished with 204 yards on 30 carries.
Individual statistics for Heritage were not available as of press time.