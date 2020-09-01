A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after a search warrant led to a long list of felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Grady Allen Williams, 52, sold methamphetamine to a cooperating witness on several occasions through June and July of this year. When police searched his Miller Street residence they found methamphetamine.
Williams is charged with four felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, three felony counts of sale of methamphetamine, three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a probation violation. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects.
Report: Inmate threatened, tried to bite jail deputies
A Floyd County Jail inmate is facing additional charges after an fight with deputies Monday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin Wade Smith, 23, tried to bite a deputy on the leg and then made violent threats towards other deputies just after 4 p.m.
Smith is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts and unlawful acts of violence, as well as misdemeanor simple assault and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Police: Rome woman hit another woman in the head with a glass jug
A Rome woman remained in jail Tuesday morning on a $7,900 bond charged with felony aggravated battery.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jasmine Marie Mullins, 27, struck a woman in the back of the head with a glass jug early Monday morning during a fight at a Thomas Bluff Road address.
Rome man charged with felony false imprisonment
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning charged with felony false imprisonment.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Franklin Reynolds Sr., 39, held another man in a bedroom and refused to let him leave around 3 a.m. back on Aug. 24 at a Division Street residence.
Police: Rome man with warrant had drugs
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday morning after a warrant arrest led to additional drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Cedric Orrin Mills Sr., 62, was stopped while walking through the Royal Inn Parking lot, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., Monday after being recognized by police for having a failure to appear warrant.
Mills had less than an ounce of marijuana, two Tramadol pills, an unknown substance and what an officer suspected to be heroin. He is charged with felony failure to appear, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
Rome man found with gun, drugs during execution of search warrant
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Monday morning on felony gun and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ewell Lydell Atwater Jr., 20, had 44 packages of edibles and a handgun during the execution of a search warrant Monday evening.
Atwater is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.
Report: Rome woman used someone's credit card without permission
A Rome woman remained in jail on a $1,300 bond Tuesday morning accused of using another person's credit card without permission.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Heather Mae Justice, 39, used the card to make a $19.99 purchase on a computer game called RoBlox on Aug. 9. She was arrested Monday just after 1 p.m. and charged with felony financial transaction card fraud.