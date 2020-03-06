A Polk County resident is charged with possession of suspected heroin at a motel in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Aaron Marosy, 38, of Cedartown, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of officers. Authorities executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at a motel at 3158 Martha Berry Highway, Room 212 where officers found a quantity of suspected heroin.
Marosy allegedly resisted officers during their effort to place him in handcuffs.