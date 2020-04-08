When it comes to educating students with disabilities, local officials say it isn’t as simple as holding a video-conferencing class.
“Physical therapy is the most difficult because so many of our kids who require it have to have specific equipment that accompanies the therapist,” said Kriszti Kilpatrick, who oversees education for Rome City Schools.
The physical therapist is available for Zoom sessions if parents need to ask her questions, she said.
Federally, there is the authority to allow school districts to waive special education requirements in a recently passed coronavirus aid relief package, but at this point there hasn’t been any action on the national level.
“We wouldn’t want someone to tell us you don’t have to provide special ed services. We’re going to continue to provide those services,” said Laura Brooks, who oversees special education for Floyd County Schools.
There are a few things she would like to see some grace on, which the state has provided already.
“Some of the things we do need relief from are timeline things. Like having our (Individual Education Plans) on time, our reevaluation completed on time and initial eligibility,” Brooks said.
Every three years, students have to be reevaluated for special education eligibility. That can require retesting, updated medical documentation and other assessments.
Brooks said some of the assessments may not be as accurate if they were completed online.
Both Brooks and Kilpatrick have said that their special needs students who aren’t too far below grade-level students are doing well online.
“It depends on the student,” said Brooks. “A lot of our students who are provided services through co-teaching or in a small group setting at school … those opportunities have actually been good. Some teachers have even reported that those students’ attention level is better through virtual learning than in the classroom.”
Kilpatrick told the story of a grandmother who works at a grocery store. Her grandson is severely autistic and has a hard time following the instructions online. She said it takes three people to keep the nonverbal autistic student on track.
But overall, the two professionals are pleased with online education for the most part, even though some students may not get the normal education they receive in school.