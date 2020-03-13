Local schools and colleges across Rome and Floyd County continued to make adjustments Friday to follow the recommendations of Governor Brian Kemp in regard to the coronavirus.
"Beginning Monday, March 16, Floyd County Schools Child Nutrition Department will provide meal opportunities to school-age children during the COVID-19 school closures,” said FCS spokesperson Lenora McEntire-Doss in a statement.
The meals will be available for pick up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on both weeks of the closure from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Armuchee High School, Model High, Pepperell High, Garden Lakes Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary and Ridge Ferry Park. However, the children must be present in order for parents to receive a meal.
“We cannot feed adults,” said Superintendent Jeff Wilson.
He cited that as part of a rule from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The rule is that the National Lunch Program is only for people under age 18 and are enrolled in school. The only exception to that rule, according to head of child nutrition Donna Carver, is a special needs student who can remain in school until age 21.
“We’re excited to serve our students during this time that could be challenging for families,” Carver said. The money for this program comes from the USDA. “There are no local dollars.”
The school system also is encouraging students to participate in digital learning options, but Doss said none of it is mandatory. Wilson said he’s concerned about students missing instruction time for an extended period, but that health is much more important.
“I’d certainly be concerned about missing instruction days. We’ll get them caught up when and if this thing is over with,” he said. “Student health is more important than student learning right now.”
For Rome City Schools, lunches will be served at every school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the first week of closures, and Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday on the second week. RCS is closed from now until April 6.
In addition, the Georgia Department of Education closed the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring along with two other state schools. According to a statement, classes at the school will resume on Monday, March 30 and residential students are expected to return on March 29.
Berry College’s Elementary and Middle School closed as well. According to the school's director Lori Frederick, the school is closed from March 16 to March 27. On March 30, the students will begin online instruction. The school canceled after school activities on Friday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School posted a letter to parents on its Facebook page outlining details of the school’s closure. The school is closed from March 16 to March 27, and students will begin “home learning plans” no later than Wednesday, the letter states. The school is tentatively planned to reopen on March 30.
Darlington school also closed for two weeks beginning Monday.
"As a day and boarding school with students ranging in age from 4-18 on one campus, we are a unique community that must weigh many factors in our decision-making process," said Head of the school, Brent Bell. Students who are unable to return home due to government issued travel bans were asked to contact the appropriate school official.
Colleges
As of Friday, Berry College announced it would be extending its spring break for an additional week. Classes will resume remotely on March 23 for two weeks. according to a message from the college’s president Steven Briggs.
On Thursday, Berry was closed to visitors in an effort to limit the spread of the virus on campus.
“The governor ‘issued a call for action’ and recommended that schools in Georgia consider closing for two weeks,” Briggs said in a tweet on Berry College’s official twitter. “Our decisions to date have been guided by two principles: the health and safety of our campus community and the integrity and quality of our core educational programs.”
Georgia Northwestern Technical College closed its campus and suspended all courses on Friday. The suspension will last until March 22. Any additional plans for instruction will be communicated on March 20, according to a statement from the college’s president Heidi Popham.
Georgia Highlands College, and all University System of Georgia institutions, temporarily suspended classes for students for two weeks as the institutions continue to work on their business continuity plans, an announcement stated.