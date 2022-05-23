Not just the school year itself, but the sports calendar as well.
And for the Calhoun City and Gordon County schools, it all ended with a bang with three golf teams -- the Calhoun High School boys and girls and Gordon Central girls -- at their state tournaments and over 50 boys and girls from the three high schools competing in their respective state track and field meets.
It was also a great year for all three schools with nobody winning a team championship, but several programs chasing one to the end. And maybe there weren't state champs, but there were a few individuals that are the best in Georgia at what they do and when their time to shine, they stood out as bright as the mid-afternoon sun.
For Calhoun, it was some kind of year. No one knew how their move from 3A to 5A while skipping the 4A division altogether would go, but nobody flipped out the step up in competition.
It reminds one of the old saying in the coaches ranks, "don't tell me how rough the waters are, just bring the ship in." And that's what Calhoun coaches and athletes have been doing since it was decided the Yellow Jackets must play against bigger schools.
They made it to the 5A state championship game in football, but lost to Warner Robbins.
They made it to the 5A Final Four in basketball before losing in the state semifinals in overtime to Tri-Cities, which went on to win it all in their next game with a 67-50 win over Eagle's Landing.
They were second in the state at the 5A state swimming and diving meet with senior Will Eickman the gold medalist in the