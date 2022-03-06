Scottie Scheffler is starting to get the hang of what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, earning a one-stroke victory Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational for his second title in less than a month.
The PGA Tour rookie of the year in 2020 finally broke through last month to win the first tournament of his career, the Waste Management Phoenix Open. After a seventh-place finish at Los Angeles a week later, Scheffler pushed to the top again Sunday with an even-par 72 closing round to finish at 5-under-par 283 at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.
Scheffler surged into contention Saturday, using a 4-under 68 to move 16 places up the leaderboard into fourth place. He fought his way through windy conditions Sunday and was on the driving range preparing for a potential playoff when Billy Horschel missed a birdie putt that would have given him a tie for the lead.
“I mean I did not swing the club well today off the tee,” Scheffler said on the NBC broadcast. “I was hitting into a lot of bad spots, but I just kept grinding. I made some key putts there toward the end and then two great lag puts to finish off the round.”
Horschel (75), who started the day tied for the lead with Talor Gooch, finished in a three-way tie for second place at 4 under along with Tyrrell Hatton (69) of England and Viktor Hovland (74) of Norway. Hovland played his final two rounds at 5 over to miss out on the victory.
“Obviously, I’m playing some great golf, but this one stings,” Hovland said. “My last couple wins, I felt like it kind of came out of nowhere. This one was more like I felt like I should have won. Those sting a little bit.”