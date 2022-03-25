Aliyah Boston controlled the lane on her way to 28 points and 22 rebounds as top-seeded South Carolina fended off North Carolina for a 69-61 victory in Friday night’s Greensboro Region semifinal at Greensboro, North Carolina. The Gamecocks continually racked up second-chance points, thwarting comeback threats from the No. 5 Tar Heels. Zia Cooke racked up 15 points and Destanni Henderson finished with 13 points as the Gamecocks became the first team outside of the Atlantic Coast Conference to beat North Carolina this season. South Carolina (32-2) meets either second-seeded Iowa State or 10th-seeded Creighton in Sunday night’s Greensboro Region final. Deja Kelly scored 12 of her 23 points in the first half for North Carolina (25-7), which secured a road upset Monday night at Arizona. Alexandra Zelaya added 10 points. The Gamecocks, who were in the Sweet 16 for the eighth consecutive tournament, did serious work on the offensive glass and that made a difference in going up 56-45 through three quarters. Of their 48 rebounds, 25 came on the offensive end. Even South Carolina’s 33.3% shooting from the field didn’t turn out to be a major hindrance. But the Tar Heels hung around, closing within 59-54. Carlie Littlefield’s 3-pointer cut the gap to 63-59 with 3:50 to play. Boston pulled in another offensive rebound that resulted in two more free throws. Later, Littlefield missed two free throws that could have trimmed the margin to two. Boston converted in the lane and a North Carolina turnover ruined the potential rally. South Carolina jumped ahead 11-2 before the Tar Heels came back to go up 15-14. Cooke scored 10 points in the first 15 minutes. Then Cooke completed the half with an off-balanced jumper with 2.9 seconds left for a 39-31 lead. South Carolina also eliminated North Carolina in this same round of the tournament in 2015, also in the Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-seeded South Carolina survived another close fourth quarter to advance to the Elite Eight.
The No. 1 Gamecocks (32-2) defeated No. 5 seed North Carolina 69-61 Friday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro Coliseum.
The Tar Heels (25-7) brought the game within four points with 2:02 to go, but South Carolina star Aliyah Boston helped maintain the Gamecocks’ lead — and put the contest away for good off a layup with 55 seconds to go.
South Carolina will play the winner of a game between No. 10 Creighton and No. 3 Iowa State. The game between the Bluejays and the Cyclones is to be played immediately after USC-UNC in Greensboro Coliseum.
Here’s what we learned about the Gamecocks.
Boston fights off Tar Heels’ late charge
Boston scored all of South Carolina’s 13 points in the fourth quarter to stave off an aggressive Tar Heels charge. UNC outscored the Gamecocks 16-13 in the final 10 minutes.
Deja Kelly, the Tar Heels’ leading scorer, made a full effort throughout the contest. She finished with 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting.
The Tar Heels went on a 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter to cut the Gamecocks’ lead, which was at 13 points with 9:16 to go, down to five with 6:33 left.
The Gamecocks went cold from the field for over four minutes throughout the fourth before Boston made a second-chance layup with 4:55 to go in the contest, bringing the Gamecocks’ lead back up to seven points.
USC suffered from another rough shooting performance in the fourth — Boston was the Gamecocks’ only scorer in the last 10 minutes, while UNC capitalized on late momentum. The Tar Heels brought the contest within four twice, but Boston was able to put the game away behind layups and free throws.
USC stars light path to victory
Boston tallied her 27th straight double-double midway through the third quarter, making it to 11 points and 10 rebounds with 6:08 to go in the period. She finished the game with 28 points and 22 rebounds.
Zia Cooke had her best performance of the NCAA tournament, scoring 15 points on 6 of 17 shooting. She went 3 of 7 from behind the arc and tallied two assists and two steals.
Destanni Henderson was efficient in the first half and finished the game with 13 points and a steal. Victaria Saxton gave a strong effort on both ends of the floor, finishing with six points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
Gamecocks efficient from 3 to earn first-half lead
South Carolina failed to lock North Carolina down from a defensive standpoint early, as the Gamecocks allowed the Tar Heels to shoot 56% from the field and score 23 points in the first quarter.
The Gamecocks locked down on the defensive end in the second quarter, allowing UNC just eight points, but they also used an efficient output from 3-point range to make up for a 39% overall shooting percentage before halftime.
South Carolina finished the first half going 55% (6 of 11) from behind the arc, with Henderson (3 of 6) and Cooke (3 of 5) leading the way toward a 39-31 advantage for the Gamecocks at halftime.
UNC’s shooting percentage lowered drastically before the half, dwindling to 41% in the first half after going 1 of 9 from the field in the second quarter.