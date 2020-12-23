Again, we appreciate every kid and kid at heart for helping us spread some cheer with these letters, which have been forwarded to the jolly old elf.
So Merry Christmas from the Polk County Standard Journal and we wish you a happy new year!
Dear Santa,
I love what you do for me so I don’t have a lot of stuff on my list, but it is on the back of this paper. I want a wubble bubble, lazer tag guns and vests, headbands, knee-high boots, sweaters, and a portable charger.
Love,
Lindsey
Mrs. Chaffin’s Class — Northside Elementary
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like chocolate.
Love,
Maynor
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a dream house.
Love,
Abigail
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like crayons.
Love,
Leo
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a slide.
Love,
AJ
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Hello Dream House.
Love,
Brayleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a barbie.
Love,
Linda
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a football.
Love,
Julian
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a black and white girl puppy.
Love,
Amy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like barbie dolls.
Love,
Janet
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a red fake T-Rex.
Love,
Raylan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like playdough.
Love,
Asbel
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a basketball and a remote-control car.
Love,
Brayan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a grey and red Spiderman suit .
Love,
Andrew
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Play Dough.
Love,
Jeffrey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a firetruck.
Love,
Aldo
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like an ABC book.
Love,
Amariee
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like a Barbie Dream House.
Love,
Lindsey
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. For Christmas I would like Legos.
Love,
Gabriella
Youngs Grove Elementary
Dear Santa,
I can’t wait for you to come to my house. I love you Santa and Mrs. Claus. I have been good this year. There will be cookies and milk for you and carrots for you reindeer. Can you please bring me fake nails?
Sincerely,
Robin
Dear Santa,
I would like some shirts. I will need pants too! I would like a hoverboard.
Sincerely,
Zuriel
Dear Santa,
I would like a skateboard. I would like a fishing pole. I would like clothes.
Sincerely,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
I would like a soccer ball for Christmas. I would like a cat for Christmas. I would like a book for Christmas. Thank you.
Sincerely,
Maynor
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a puppy. Also, I would like a computer. Finally, please bring me some new shoes.
Sincerely,
Sky Holloway
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a dinosaur. Also, I would like some building stuff. Finally, please bring me a remote control car.
Sincerely,
Remi
Dear Santa,
I would like a yoyo for Christmas. I would like a big teddy bear for Christmas. I would like Barbie dolls for Christmas.
Sincerely,
Kali
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hoverboard. Also, I would like a Barbie house. Finally, please bring me a Baby Barb Chelsea.
Sincerely,
Sierra
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a hoverboard. Also, I would like clothes. Finally, please bring me shopkins.
Sincerely,
Kelly
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a baby doll. Also bring me a bike. Finally, please bring me Barbie.
Sincerely,
Bryleigh
Dear Santa,
Please bring me a camara. Also, I would like LOL Dolls. Finally, please bring me a blue notebook.
Sincerely,
Ailin
Westside Elementary
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah. I am 5 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared my toys and shared my candy. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie house, Barbies, a toy dog and a toy cat.
Love,
Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Talyn. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were played with my sister and get water for my mom. My Christmas wish list is Playdough, kinetic sand, Legos and a robot.
Love,
Talyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Cataleya. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were helped my mom clean up and helped my sister fix the bed. My Christmas wish list is skates, Anna from Frozen doll, brush for dolls, and an LOL doll.
Love,
Cataleya
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were played with my friends and helped my brother play a game. My Christmas wish list is Bakugan, moon sand, a race car and a drone.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kolton. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were turn the TV on for my brother and get candy for my brother. My Christmas wish list is a robot that can clean my room, a fart gun, a jar of Skittles, and a jar of jellybeans.
Love,
Kolton
Dear Santa,
My name is Addie. I am 5 years old. I have been very nice this year. Some of the nice things I did were helped clean up dishes and helped make cookies. My Christmas wish list is Barbies, Playdough, a baby doll and a baby stroller.
Love,
Addie
Dear Santa,
My name is Jessie. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom with dishes and clean my toy room. My Christmas wish list is a Mario game, a monster truck animal, candy Playdough making machine and a swimming pool (medium sized).
Love,
Jessie
Dear Santa,
My name is Jason. I am 6 years old. I have been very thankful this year. Some of the nice things I did were my work and help my mom. My Christmas wish list is a truck, a guitar, for my mom to have a day off and for my dad to have a day off.
Love,
Jason
Dear Santa,
My name is Marley. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were let my sister have my rubberband and helped my sister cheer up. My Christmas wish list is a flamingo, a Hatchimal Pixie, a Minnie Mouse Playdough set and slime.
Love,
Marley
Dear Santa,
My name is Evan. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help my mom put the tree together and help with laundry. My Christmas wish list is Black Panther claws, something to fix my four-wheeler, a Christmas tree that you don’t have to put together and a motorcycle.
Love,
Evan
Dear Santa,
My name is Mariany. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were clean with my mom and help my dad. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie, a baby doll, an LOL doll and a Barbie house.
Love,
Mariany
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were doing my work and helped my brother clean up. My Christmas wish list is a bookshelf, books, a new IPad and dinosaurs.
Love,
Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Shelby. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were helped my mom decorate the tree and plug up the tree every night. My Christmas wish list is Gator Golf, an American Girl doll with a buggy, two tickets to see JoJo Siwa and to go to New York City.
Love,
Shelby
Dear Santa,
My name is Harper. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were helping my dad and being nice to my sister. My Christmas wish list is an OMG Doll, mini brands, new carpet and Dinosaur Ice Age.
Love,
Harper
Dear Santa,
My name is Edgar. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared toys with my brother and played with my brother. My Christmas wish list is a toy house, a car, a red ball and Beyblades.
Love,
Edgar
Dear Santa,
My name is Hadleigh. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. My Christmas wish list is a scooter.
Love,
Hadleigh
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! May I please have an LOL Doll, a puppy, an IPad, and Poopsies? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Valeria Segura
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! Can I have an IPad and candy?
Love,
Kevin Vail Lucas
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! May I please have a bike and help my mom and a Nintendo Switch and an IPhone 12 and a dog? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Olivia Trammell
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! Can I have teenymates, an IPhone 12, a dirtbike, a football helmet, football gear and football cards?
Love,
Bentley John Howard
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! Can I have a bike? Can I have a LOL Doll? Can I have Poopsies?
Love,
Gabriela Seabeaz
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! Can I have a Nintendo Switch, five Ninja Kids, mystery balls and the PS5 please? Merry Christmas!
Love,
Jaxx Harold Wilson
Dear Santa,
How are you? I love Christmas! May I have an IPad, an IPhone 12, a TV, lamp, Poopsies, and carpet for my mom? Thank you so much hohoho! Can I have a hoverboard and a new mask?
Love,
Melinda Ramirez Reynosa
Dear Santa,
My name is Yeisan. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were help the baby and clean. My Christmas wish list is an IPad and toys.
Love,
Yeisan
Dear Santa,
My name is Eduardo. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were play with my brother and share. My Christmas wish list is Play-Doh and Hot Wheels.
Love,
Eduardo
Dear Santa,
My name is Ridge. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were make my bed and clean up. My Christmas wish list is a dirt bike and Legos.
Love,
Ridge
Dear Santa,
Why do you wear all red? Could you get me a Playstation 5, Bowser’s Castle, and carpet fortress?
Love,
Will
Dear Santa,
Ho ho ho! How do you see so far away? Please get me gifts. I am 6 and I am Skylar. Do the elfs move? Please make my brother feel better.
Love,
Skylar Shooks
Dear Santa,
I like a bike. I like Westside. I like Gammage. I like pets.
Love,
Debra
Dear Santa,
I want a camera and a hover board and, last but not least, a Barbie doll. And for my little sister, a Barbie doll and things to draw.
Love,
Bella
Dear Santa,
I have been good a lot. How do you stay up all night? I know your favorite color. It is red. Am I on the naughty list or the good list? Saying ‘ho ho ho’ is my favorite.
Love,
Kali Dupree
Dear Santa,
I would like a toy robot and a train for Christmas.
Love,
William
Dear Santa,
Why do you wear a hat? I want for Christmas Legos, Hot Wheels, and Hot Wheels sets.
Love,
Bash
Dear Santa,
Can I get a present? I want to get a teddy bear.
Love,
Ester
Dear Santa,
I want a toy and for all my family too.
Love,
Ashly
Dear Santa,
How do you fly across the world in one day? Also, where do you get all the presents from? Can I get a remote control car?
Love,
Lawson
Dear Santa,
How are you? Can you bring me presents? Thank you Santa for bringing me presents and all the days off.
Love,
Melissa
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me a baby Yoda that talks and it is small? Can you make Elfy stay at my house every day and chill? Can you bring my brother a toy?
Love,
Ryan
Dear Santa,
Why do you wear a hat all night? I wish you could bring me a lot of ornaments. I wish you could bring me a lot of elves to hug. I love you.
Love,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
How do you turn into dust? I know your hat helps you.
Love,
Jonathan
Dear Santa,
I want to have a bee car. How do you stay up?
Love,
Grayson
Dear Santa,
My name is Aiden. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared and helped my brother. My Christmas wish list is Legos and chickens.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa,
My name is Boone. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were sharing and being nice. My Christmas wish list is Mega Minion Lego set, Hot Wheels, a violin, and instruments.
Love,
Boone
Dear Santa,
My name is Bennett. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared. My Christmas wish list is Mario, a dinosaur, and Wolverine.
Love,
Bennett
Dear Santa,
My name is Brentley. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared and use manners. My Christmas wish list is a RC car, blocks, a book bag and Christmas toys.
Love,
Brentley
Dear Santa,
My name is Max. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared and cat. My Christmas wish list is a Christmas tree, a snowman, a dinosaur and a lion.
Love,
Max
Dear Santa,
My name is Teyonna. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were share. My Christmas wish list is a Barbie, an American Girl doll, a party hat and glasses.
Love,
Teyonna
Dear Santa,
My name is Madison. I am 6 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were prayed and shared. My Christmas wish list is a puppy dog, a shirt, an Elsa doll and a baby doll.
Love,
Madison
Dear Santa,
My name is Haiden. I am 5 years old. I have been very good this year. Some of the nice things I did were shared and took care of my brother. My Christmas wish list is a bed and a stuffed giraffe.
Love,
Haiden
Dear Santa,
I want a cat. I want a duneradt. I want a dog. I want a Barbie house. I want a Barbie. I want a LOL doll.
Love,
Sue
Dear Santa,
I hope you get my letter. I want a Nintendo Switch. I want a stuffed animal.
Love,
Ayden
Dear Santa,
I want Ryan toy. I want a temes toy. I want a dog toy. I want crayons.
Love,
Mauricio
Dear Santa,
I hope you get my letter. I wish I could see you and get an XBox.
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
I hope you get my letter. I want a LOLS doll, and I want my mom to be happy, and I want a rainbow hair doll. I want my dad to be happy. I love my elf. Thank you for the elf. I love you Santa.
Love,
Brianna
Dear Santa,
I want LOLs and a golf cart and a hoverboard and a puppy and a new house for Christmas
Love,
Ava
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me a Baby Alive, and a LOL doll house, and a OMG remix doll and doll house.
Love,
Caroline
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me LOL dolls.
Love,
Raelynn
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me a car.
Love,
Christpher
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me a phone.
Love,
Ariyana
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me a remote control car.
Love,
Max
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me Super Mario Legos and a Nintendo Switch.
Love,
Sonic
Dear Santa,
I have been so good this year. I would like for you to bring me socks and shoes.
Love,
Charlee
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas. I want a doll house and some dolls, and abike, and a teddy bear, and a puppy, and a four-wheeler, book bag, a toy reindeer, and a dirt bike, and a book, a make up set, and a santa hat, and a prize present, and a clock.
Love,
Imhari
Dear Santa,
Can you get my dog a sweater? I hope you fly safely. I want a Bewilderbeast toy and an apple cord, and a Ryans World purple egg. I miss your elfs. You are the best. Thank you for my toys.
Love,
Jace Coley
Dear Santa,
I want a cotton candy maker, cotton candy sugar and a kid’s swing. Christmas is my favorite time of the year. I hope chipy and dasher fell better.
Love,
Haylee Breanna Wade