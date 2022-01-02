The New Orleans finally scored a touchdown on Alvin Kamara’s fourth-quarter reception and they held on to defeat the visiting Carolina Panthers 18-10 on Sunday.
Brett Maher kicked four field goals to push the Saints into the lead by early in the third quarter.
It was mostly defense that boosted the Saints (8-8), who needed to win in order to keep their postseason hopes alive. New Orleans had seven sacks with 3.5 coming from Cameron Jordan.
The Panthers (5-11), who didn’t score in the second half, have lost six games in a row.
Carolina had a 10-play drive in the works into the final minute until J.C. Gardner-Johnson intercepted Sam Darnold near midfield to end the threat to seal the outcome.
Bengals 34, Chiefs 31: Joe Burrow passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns, finding Ja’Marr Chase 11 times for 266 yards and three scores, as Cincinnati clinched the AFC North title by downing Kansas City.
Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard game-winning field goal as time expired after the Bengals did not score a TD on several goal-to-go opportunities from the 1.
A Kansas City penalty for illegal use of hands gave Cincinnati a new set of downs. The Bengals kneeled the ball on first down and spiked it on second before McPherson came on.
Titans 34, Dolphins 3: D’onta Foreman rushed 26 times for 132 yards and one touchdown as Tennessee clinched the AFC South Division title with a victory over Miami.
Ryan Tannehill completed 13-of-18 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans (11-5) won their second division title by snapping the Dolphins’ seven-game winning streak. The Titans have made the playoffs in all three years since Tannehill arrived in a trade with the Dolphins.
Patriots 50, Jaguars 10: Mac Jones passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns as New England bounced back from back-to-back losses to clinch a playoff berth with a rout of Jacksonville.
Jones’ second TD pass of the game was his 20th of the season, breaking a tie with Jim Plunkett in 1971 for the most by a rookie quarterback in franchise history. Jones completed 22 of 30 passes in the victory.
Eagles 20, Washington 16: Jalen Hurts led a second-half rally and Rodney McLeod made the game-clinching interception with 24 seconds left as Philadelphia came from behind for a win over Washington.
Hurts completed 17 of 26 passes for 214 yards as Philadelphia (9-7) kept its hold on a wild-card spot in the NFC. The Eagles can capture a playoff berth with a win Sunday at home against Dallas. Washington was eliminated from postseason contention.
Rams 20, Ravens 19: Los Angeles moved a step closer to an NFC West title, overcoming miscues, infighting and a desperate opponent to rally for a victory over Baltimore.
Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. had TD receptions, with Beckham’s go-ahead score coming with 57 seconds remaining as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to five games.
Cardinals 25, Cowboys 22: Kyler Murray threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns to Antoine Wesley as Arizona made the plays in the final minutes to hold off Dallas.
Chargers 34, Broncos 13: Justin Herbert was 22-of-31 for 237 yards passing and two touchdowns, Austin Ekeler ran for a score, and Los Angeles beat Denver.
49ers 23, Texans 7: Rookie Trey Lance won his first game as an NFL starting quarterback, throwing second-half touchdown passes to Elijah Mitchell and Deebo Samuel in a victory over Houston.
Seahawks 51, Lions 29: Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 170 yards and DK Metcalf made three touchdown receptions as Seattle defeated Detroit.
Bears 29, Giants 3: David Montgomery scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns 18 seconds in as Chicago forced four turnovers and cruised to a rout of New York.
Raiders 23, Colts 20: Daniel Carlson converted a 33-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Las Vegas to a win over Indianapolis.