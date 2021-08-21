The Saddle Ridge volleyball teams opened the 2021 season with dominating home victories over Dalton last Monday night.
The junior varsity scored a 25-6, 25-10 win, while the varsity took down their opponents, 25-10, 25-9.
Saddle Ridge’s JV served up 30 aces in their match, 15 coming from Della Harris, who also had two digs and one kill. Anabelle Penland picked up seven aces, a dig and a kill and L.C. Mullaly recorded four aces and a kill.
Other standouts included Campbell Crutcher (three kills, two digs), Sophy Tinklepaugh (two aces, two assists), Grace Gamel (one ace) and Alexa Cannon (one ace).
Statistics for the varsity match were unavailable as of press time.
The varsity Lady Mustangs took both ends of a tri-match on Thursday night, beating both LaFayette (25-11, 25-14) and host Lakeview (29-27, 16-25, 25-14).
Cheyenne Swanson had five aces, four kills, seven assists and a dig against LaFayette. Mary Alice Ertz finished with three aces, five kills, four assists and two digs, and Jasmin Felipe collected five aces to go with two digs and one kill. Caydence Tinklepaugh recorded six digs and one kill, while Lanie Hamilton added seven digs and two aces.
Also contributing were Peyton Heatherly (two aces), Lexi Underwood (one ace) and Maggie Bowers (one dig).
Swanson finished with 28 assists, nine kills and nine digs in the marathon match against Lakeview, while Ertz went for a volleyball quadruple-double with 11 aces, 13 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills. Hamilton spurred the defense with 17 digs and three aces with Tinklepaugh picking up 11 digs to go with three aces and three kills.
Felipe chipped in with six digs, two aces and one assist, while the remainder of the stat sheet was filled in by Underwood (three digs, one ace, one kill), Heatherly (two blocks, two kills), Bowers (one dig), Addison McNabb (two digs), Kennedy McNabb (one dig) and Libby Kate Parnell (one dig).
Lakeview got 12 assists, 10 service points and three aces from McKinley Slatton and eight kills and seven service points from Bayli Smith.
The Lady Warriors’ JV squad defeated Saddle Ridge, 25-14 and 25-15, behind five service points from Alexis Sisson. Individual statistics for the Lady Mustangs’ JV team were not available.
The night’s other match saw Lakeview squeeze past LaFayette, 25-20 and 25-23.
Slatton collected 10 assists and six service points with two aces in the win with Smith adding four kills and six digs. Kynidie Gaffin finished with eight service points, three kills and seven digs, while Bryleigh Gray had four aces among her seven service points. Mahayla Goodnight also recorded three kills and five digs.
Individual statistics for LaFayette were not available as of press time.
The JV match ended with the Lady Ramblers posting a 25-19, 25-5 victory over the Lady Warriors. No individual stats for either team were available.
Gordon Lee defeats Lakeview
The Lady Trojans won their season-opening matches at home last Tuesday, winning the varsity match, 25-15 and 25-13, before a 25-19, 25-9 victory in the junior varsity contest.
Individual statistics for Gordon Lee were not available as of press time.
Gray had five service points for the Lady Warriors in the varsity match, while Sisson had six service points for Lakeview’s JV.
Rossville falls to area foes
The varsity Lady Bulldogs took the first set of a non-league match with Christian Heritage last Monday night, 25-20, but dropped the next two, 25-22 and 25-14, as they opened the 2021 season at home.
Shea Crowley served up seven aces for the Blue-and-White, followed by Cameron Roe and Taylin Parkman with three each. Parkman also recorded a pair of kills.
Brylee Graham had two kills and Kinsley Smith had two aces to go with three assists. Libero McKenzey Moore finished the night with two aces, two digs and a kill, while Marlee Jakupovic rounded out the stat sheet with one kill.
The JV teams did not play.
Rossville welcomed in Trion the next day for a battle of the Bulldogs and it was the girls from Chattooga County scoring the victory in the varsity contest, 25-18 and 25-17.
Parkman had five aces for Rossville. Crowley collected three aces, two kills and a dig, while Smith recorded three assists. Jakupovic and Naomi Dawson had one ace apiece with Moore picking up one dig.
Trion also won the junior varsity match in three sets, 28-26, 17-25 and 15-11.
Jaden Rader served up 10 aces in defeat for Rossville, followed by Amee Brown with seven aces and a kill. Hope Nelson had four aces and a kill. Liahna North hammered home five kills and recorded an ace, while Vega Miller ended the match with two aces.
Rossville fell to 0-3 with a 25-16, 25-13 loss at Dade on Thursday. Crowley had a team-high four aces for the Lady Bulldogs to go with three kills and a dig. Parkman served up two aces and added a kill and one assist, while Moore recorded one kill.
Dade swept the junior varsity match by scores of 25-15 and 25-10. Brown had seven total aces for Rossville, while Rader added one. North recorded four kills and one ace with Bailey Mincy adding two kills.
Chattanooga Valley drops first two
The Lady Eagles made the drive to Trenton last Tuesday, but lost both of the matches on the night.
In the varsity contest, CVMS fell to Dade in a non-league match, 25-15 and 25-17. Georgia Mae Anderson, Jaiden Duran and Tatum Myers scored three points apiece off serves for the Lady Eagles.
The JV match saw Dade win by scores of 25-18 and 25-23. Johnna Patterson, Bryleigh Tate, Mollie Parris and Hannah Hood each scored four points off serves for the Lady Eagles in the setback.
Then on Thursday, at home in Flintstone, visiting Trion won both matches.
The Lady Bulldogs scored a 25-17, 25-20 victory in the varsity match. Anderson had three aces, three kills, a pair of digs and four service points for CVMS (0-2) in the loss. Myers had eight service points with five aces. Zoey Fleming accounted for two service points, while setter Gracie Pierce was praised by head coach Lisa Montgomery for her play in the match.
In the JV match, the Lady Eagles took the first set, 25-17, but fell 25-22 in the second set before Trion was able to clinch the match with a 15-7 win in the tiebreaker.
Patterson had five service points with a pair of aces and added five digs. Three of Tate’s five service points came on aces. Eloise Evans picked up three aces to go with a dig and Parris collected one ace and three service points.
Heritage wins at Dalton
The Lady Generals served up a road victory last Tuesday to begin the 2021 season on a high note.
Heritage took the first set, 25-23, behind a total team effort. Addy Kisner was a top server for the Lady Generals, according to head coach Cody Lones.
The Navy-and-Red completed the sweep with a 25-18 win in the second set. Kisner and Reece Oliver were strong from the service line, while Zoey Brown and Janey McCoy were also named as standouts.