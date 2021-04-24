Saddle Ridge won its final regular season golf match at the LaFayette Golf Course last Monday, besting LaFayette, Lakeview and Chattanooga Valley in a team select shot event.
The Mustangs’ team of Hayden Bowman, Shane Johnston, Taylor Clarke and L.C. Mullaly finished with a score of 38, followed by a 40 from LaFayette. Playing for the Ramblers were Ella Maples, Shelby Hudson, Levi Stanton, Tyson Simpson and Chris Buncan.
Lakeview’s team of Nolan Janvrin, Chloe Qualls, Jake Seay and Sammy Carnes fired a 46, while Chattanooga Valley got a combined 47 from Tebow Crumley, Dakota Wright, Nick Allen and Zach Hawkins.
Gordon Lee claims three-team win
The Trojans shot a combined 220 to beat Dade (234) and Ringgold (236) in a match on Thursday.
Gordon Lee’s Camdyn Carter was the day’s low medalist with a 50, followed by Charlsie McElhaney with a 54, Hailey Talley with a 55 and Luke Teeters with a 61.
Individual scoring for the Wolverines and Tigers had not yet been reported as of press time.
The 2021 NGAC tournament will take play on Tuesday of this week at the LaFayette Golf Course. Players are scheduled to tee off at approximately 4 p.m.