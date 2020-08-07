For the first time since March, high schools hosted varsity softball and volleyball competition.
The Coosa Lady Eagles started their softball season 1-0 after a 10-2 win in five innings at Temple High School. Led by sophomore Abby Jacobs on the mound, she cruised five innings, striking out six batters and giving up just two hits.
Emma Payne and Madison Ingram each recorded three hits. Emily Lucas, Katilyn Montgomery and Shelby Nutter had one hit apiece.
"Lady Eagles played hard," Lady Eagles head coach Chris Jacobs said in an email. "It was a great team victory."
Elsewhere, the Rome Lady Wolves were scheduled to host the Pepperell Lady Dragons in their season opener, but the game was cancelled due to storms in the area. The Lady Wolves head out on a three-game road trip, beginning on Monday, Aug. 10, at Chattooga. Meanwhile, the Lady Dragons return to Lindale to face Temple on Monday, Aug. 10.
In volleyball action, Armuchee swept Pepperell 3-0 in a scrimmage match with set scores of 25-12, 25-9 and 25-10, respectively, at Pepperell High School. Armuchee prepares to host Calhoun and Chattooga at Armuchee High School on Tuesday, Aug. 11, while the Pepperell Lady Dragons head to Paulding County to face the Lady Patriots and Rome on the same day.