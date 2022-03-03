INDIANAPOLIS — Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was asked on Wednesday if he believes he should be the first quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.
“I think so, but I don’t make those decisions,” he said.
“I hate that for me,” he added dryly, not missing a beat.
Someone is going to fall in love with Willis this week in Indianapolis. A lot of people, actually, might fall in love with Willis.
It’s nothing new. It started at the Senior Bowl last month.
Quarterbacks win over media all the time. We’re easy marks. Sometimes it feels performative, but they win people over nonetheless.
Willis will win over more than just the media this week and over the next two months.
He certainly made some new fans on Wednesday when he spoke at the combine and it was, in large part, because it didn’t feel performative. It felt like a 22-year-old who, after two seasons at Auburn, thought he’d just play out his football career at Liberty and now was standing in a spot he didn’t expect to be a few years ago.
“I thought I was done (after Auburn),” Willis said. “I thought I was just going to go and have fun and play my last two or three years. But I’m here now, so I’m happy.”
He admitted he thought football was boring growing up. When did that change?
“When I started getting better at it,” he said.
He didn’t make big promises about what he’ll do at the next level.
“You can’t make all of these goals you can’t keep. I hate that,” he said. “I’m just trying to go somewhere and make the team first. All of these people that think, I’m finna go in and be rookie of the year, I’m finna go in here and do this and that — you never played an NFL game. You sound crazy.”
“That’s just my opinion, though,” he added. “I’ve got one.”
Which is fair, because Willis said a few times people are entitled to their opinions — not that it matters to him.
“If you focus so hard on what everybody’s opinion is of you, you’re never going to be happy,” he said. “I want to be happy, so I’m not going to think about it. You can say what you want to. I’m going to just let the opinion of people I trust and I can respect, I’m going to let that help me, like my coaches and my family.”
It’s why he doesn’t even really watch TV, he said.
“Somebody always is going to think you’re trash,” he said. “That’s just the way the game goes.”
This is not considered a particularly strong quarterback class, which may ultimately help Willis. If a team is going to take a chance on a quarterback, why not roll the dice on the upside he offers?
As for his plan moving forward, he’ll throw at the combine and said he’ll probably run at his pro day. He’s focusing on his footwork to improve his accuracy.
“Trying to be as consistent as I can with my base. That’s where some of the flaws in my game come from, maybe some of the inaccuracies,” he said. “It’s just the footwork. It’s not just being inaccurate.”
For teams holding first-round picks who either don’t have a quarterback or have shaky quarterback situations, Willis is an intriguing option. Since the 2011 collective bargaining agreement changed the pay structure for rookies, missing on a quarterback isn’t nearly as costly as it once was. Adding a quarterback with a high draft pick when one is already in place also isn’t as impossible.
A team with, say, a quarterback playing out his fifth-year option would have to at least consider Willis if he falls to them and they like what they have seen and heard.
Willis seems made for the draft process and the microscope it puts on you. People will talk about his height (6-0) and his accuracy and wonder if he can make the leap from Liberty to the NFL.
Willis will just let everyone have their opinions.
“This is a game. You can’t be stressed,” he said. “Life is stressful. You go through way worse stuff in life. I’m just grateful I get to come out here and play a game.”
More than a few decision-makers might leave Indianapolis this week hoping he plays that game for them.
