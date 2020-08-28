Rossville is holding its property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city's proposed millage (property tax) rate will remain 10.96 mils, which it has been since 2018. That rate is expected to generate $67.5 million in property taxes this year, an increase of $257 (0.03%) over 2019.
The millage rate is the amount per $1,000 used to calculate property taxes. The millage rate is multiplied by the total taxable value of the property, or tax digest, to calculate the amount of property tax owed.
The council will set the millage during its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at the Rossville Civic Center, 400 McFarland Ave. Prior to the meeting, city will hold a public hearing on the millage and its proposed 2020-2021 budget at 6:30 p.m.
The city's proposed general fund budget totals $2.72 million. The funds will be allocated as follows: $547,889 for administration; $1,069,968 for the police department; $293,736 for the fire department; $511,776 for the street department; $66,457 for the library; and $233,888 for miscellaneous.
The hearings and meeting are open to the public.