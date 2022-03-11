Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stood near the warning track in left-center field shagging fly balls with his son.
For the first time in months, Ross was watching big-league batting practice as Nico Hoerner, Nick Madrigal, Greg Diechmann and Alfonso Rivas took turns. Minutes earlier, a long-expected deal became official.
The Cubs have locked in their manager, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with Ross that includes a team option for 2025. Ross, 44, was entering the final guaranteed year of his original contact, which also had a club option for 2023.
The extension eliminates scrutiny he might have faced in 2022 if he managed on a potentially expiring deal. Instead, the organization showed a commitment to Ross through a potential transitional stretch.
“It’s always been a little funny to me that you sign a three-year deal but yet you’re a lame duck the last year. It doesn’t make any sense to me,” Ross said Friday, laughing. “But you guys write what you write and you’re under contract for however long you’re under contract. And that’s the job you’re scheduled to do.
“So that part I’ve never understood. As a player, I never looked at it like that. I think your leadership is your leadership until it changes.”
The sides had been talking for a long time about a new deal, and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer expected something would get worked out during the lockout. The Cubs are 105-117 in Ross’ two seasons at the helm, including a National League Central title in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
As the Cubs try to build another title contender, there will be more focus on Ross’ decisions, especially in-game moves, and how he continues to grow and improve in the role.
Hoyer spoke highly of how Ross handled a challenging two seasons. Between the pandemic-affected 2020 season and an up-and-down 2021 that saw former teammates traded, it certainly put him to the test as a first-time manager.
“The fact that it wasn’t two easy years is part of why we have such comfort in giving him an extension,” Hoyer said Friday. “He’s had to deal with real adversity, real uncertainty, and he’s done it really smoothly. Players love him, as they should.
“I can’t imagine anyone representing us better than he does.”
Ross preferred describing his first two seasons as unique rather than challenging.
“I feel like I’ve been able to weather some storms and I’ve learned a ton in the first two years,” he said. “I’ve learned a ton just dealing with things outside of our control and trying to follow the lead of the great leadership that I have.”
Since Ross was hired in October 2019, Hoyer has seen him work hard to increase his knowledge in all areas — frequently utilizing the research and development department, delving more into analytics and in-game strategy — while learning from mistakes.
Ross acknowledged near the end of last season he wasn’t used to losing, and it required an adjustment to figure out how to channel those frustrations. Watching the roster get dismantled added another element to a difficult season.
“Emotionally, I think it was hard for him, but he didn’t waver and he understood why we did it,” Hoyer said. “And I think that gave a lot of comfort. Now, let’s have a lot of fun moments with him.”