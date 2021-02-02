Governor Brian Kemp announced appointed now Cherokee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Rosemary Greene to a vacant Cherokee Circuit Superior Court post.
Comprised of Bartow and Gordon Counties, the Cherokee Judicial Circuit was left vacant upon the retirement of the Judge David K. Smith in October.
Greene holds a bachelor's degree from LaGrange College and law degree from Mercer University's Walter F. George School of Law.
She previously served as an Assistant District Attorney for the Blue Ridge and Cherokee Judicial Circuits. Greene also was the District Attorney for the Cherokee Judicial Circuit from 2013-2021.
She is married to her husband, Mark, and has two children, Stan and Mary.
Also appointed by Governor Kemp Monday were Nancy N. Bills to the Rockdale Judicial Circuit, Clarence Cuthpert as State Court Judge of Rockdale County, Jesse C. Stone to the Augusta Judicial Circuit, Dick Perryman to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit and Carletta Sims Brown to the Richmond County Civil and Magistrate Court.