Who: Ronnie Kilgo
Office: Floyd County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Website: RonnieKilgo.com
What are your qualifications to be sheriff of Floyd County?
I am the most well-rounded candidate that is running for sheriff of Floyd County. I have the experience, the dedication, the skill set and the disciplines to be the kind of leader we all need. I was born and raised in Floyd County. This is where my wife of 25 years, Kathy Ray, and I raised two sons, Jamie and Jonathan. Serving in law enforcement for 18 years and owning a business for 29 years has given me the right kind of experience. A large percentage of being sheriff is understanding and knowing how to budget the finances and manage the 179 employees I would be responsible for. The budget is $10.5 million per year and you need to know more than how to be a law enforcement officer. Leading with experience and making necessary changes will be what I bring to the role of sheriff.
The jail medical facility is undergoing a major expansion to include a mental health wing. How do you envision using it?
The medical wing at the Floyd County Jail has been needed ever since Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital was closed. The expansion of the medical facility will continue into 2021. I have spoken to Maj. Bob Sapp, who has overseen the expansion, and he has agreed to continue to see this important project completed. This is good news, because he has a plan to retire, but he has committed to stay on until the new wing is finished. Maj. Sapp and his family have been heavily involved in the mental health community of Rome/Floyd County and this project means a great deal to him as well. He has saved Floyd County tens of thousands of dollars and I look forward to working with him through the completion of this project.
The sheriff’s office has three main jobs: serving warrants, courthouse security and jail management. Will you institute or maintain any other presence in the community?
I will be taking a close look at the community outreaches that are in place and I will make sure to expand the ones we can and make them better. I will also bring the C.H.A.M.P.S. Program back to our schools. There is no doubt in my mind that this is the best program for our children. I intend to put someone with experience in place to oversee all of our community outreaches and social media. I believe this would help greatly in communication. I will also increase self-defense, firearms, and safety classes for our citizens of Floyd County. I also want to continue the Sheriff’s Posse and make sure that any of our volunteers are successful, taken care of, and utilized to their full potential, because I have been a volunteer at the S.O. also. We must be successful in our communities and I will make sure this happens.
How will a sheriff’s office under your command work with the Rome City and Floyd County police departments?
The three agencies have worked together well under Sheriff Burkhalter, but I do believe we can always improve. I will work on the camaraderie and the spirit of cooperation. The taxpayers of Floyd County cannot afford a duplication of services. Each one of us have our duties and areas of law enforcement laid out, but we do cross over and back each other up. We will continue to work well together and I will do my best to improve all areas that need to be addressed. All of us love our community and want a safer place, so why wouldn’t we do our best to work together.
Name one change you will make in the agency if you are elected.
I would immediately boost morale and reinforce why the deputies, officers, and employees do what they do. I will get the $3 per hour raise I have promised and keep them at a fair wage. I will not look for outsiders to be brought in and promoted over lifelong employees. It is our job to train, equip, and keep all the people we can. Above all else it is the employees of every agency, department, and organization that make it a failure or a success. This is why I say three E’s. Employees, Employees, Employees. This will make it easy for us to keep our families safe in Rome/Floyd County.