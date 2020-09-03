Bryant Wilkinson enters his senior season at Rome High School with two rings to his name. His goal this year? Cue the now-famous DJ Khaled line “Another one.” Then double it. Wilkinson, a two-sport athlete, is primed for a big senior year.
A football state title from his freshman season and fresh off a wrestling state championship in traditionals from February, Wilkinson knows what it takes to be at the top.
“The championship for football is always the expectation for us now and it’s what we strive to achieve,” Wilkinson said in a phone interview. “In wrestling, I’ve put the expectation I’m going to win another (championship).”
Wilkinson’s sports journey began from a young age, as the senior said his father played a major role in introducing him to wrestling and football.
“When I was little, I was always rowdy ... and he thought it was a good idea to put me in a sport that takes a lot of energy,” Wilkinson said. “He put me in (wrestling) in kindergarten ... and then football, I started with junior pee-wee in like second grade.”
Wilkinson’s football championship comes during the Wolves’ 40-game win streak, as they defeated Warner Robins 38-0 in 2017 to go back-to-back. Five months ago, his wrestling championship was the result of a 4-2 decision over Veterans’ Austin Suess in the 195-pound weight class.
“It means a lot to me just because there’s not many Rome state champs in wrestling and football in a while,” Wilkinson said. “I was happy to experience teammates like Adam Anderson, Knox (Kadum) and Jamious (Griffin).”
Last month, Wilkinson received his wrestling championship ring, complete with a wolf head surrounded by “State Champion,” “Rome” on one side and “Wilkinson” on the other.
“(It reminds me of) all the hard work I’ve put in, all the extra practices and all of my teammates helping me out,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said there are lessons from both sports he has taken to improve his craft.
“Wrestling involves a lot of ... stamina. It helps with speed and your reaction times,” Wilkinson said. “(Football) helps me get stronger. It helps me focus on what to pay attention to, like the little details.”
As one of the senior leaders on the Wolves football team, Wilkinson understands he is tasked with bringing the underclassmen into the fold and assisting to prepare them for Class 6-A. He said the priority is making sure they constantly keep the goal of state championship on their minds.
The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on what preparations could be performed during the summer workouts. There was no spring football and summer conditioning was allowed to begin in a limited socially-distanced capacity on June 8. Starting July 27, coaches were granted the ability to have their entire team on the field at one time for a practice, as the acclimatization period began.
Wilkinson praised the coaching staff for their work during the restrictions.
“We started out with not being allowed to have a football and we’re conditioning and regaining everything we lost to the break,” Wilkinson said. “Now, we’re in jerseys and have done stuff with equipment. I think we’ve transitioned really well from where we were.”
Wilkinson did not start with Rome until last season. He said dedication is the biggest thing he’s learned in football.
“Because I always put in the work, it helped me to get where I am,” Wilkinson said. “And wrestling is hard work, honestly. You always have to keep going.”
On the football field, Wilkinson lines up as an outside linebacker. He said his mentality is be better than the guy on the other side of the line of scrimmage.
“I don’t back down,” Wilkinson said. “Last year (during) a game in the playoffs, we went up against a 5-star lineman Broderick Jones, going to Georgia. Our outside lineman didn’t see him as this holy-like figure. We just did our job. You’ve got to focus on what you have to do.”
Wilkinson said after Rome, he’s hoping to get into education and become a coach, either in football or wrestling. Or both.
“I enjoy history and I enjoy physical activity,” Wilkinson said. “I’ve always wanted to be a ... coach.”
Wilkinson and the Rome Wolves football team kick off their season Friday against the Rockmart Yellow Jackets at Barron Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.