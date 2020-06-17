Zephaniah Philyaw signs with Reinhardt University

Pictured front row left to right: Luciana (mother), Zephaniah, and Curtis (father).

Back row left to right: CHS principal LaDonna Turrentine, CHS head basketball coach John McFather, Zaire (brother), Ezekiel (brother), Zehbien (brother), CHS assistant basketball coach and Reinhardt alumnus Tyler Bradley, and AAU Rome Elite basketball coach Michael Atwater.

Coosa High School senior Zephaniah Philyaw has signed his papers, inking a basketball scholarship with Reinhardt University. 

Recommended for you