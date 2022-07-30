Your new best friend in Illinois won the billion-dollar lottery jackpot Jul 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From our media sources: One ticket in Illinois claimed the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.28 billion during Friday night's drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.Friday night's winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14. The night's cash prize was an estimated $747.2 million (before taxes).Two others came close with all five numbers but no Mega Ball. Each wins $1 million. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest New education laws set stage for contentious start to school year Man accused in July shooting death in North Rome turns himself in on murder charge Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Fuego's playoff hopes flame out 38 min ago Washed out roads, severity of damage hamper power restoration in flooded parts of Eastern Ky. 39 min ago Connie Mack finals to be aired on ProView, CBS Sports 38 min ago Spokane County fire districts will decide fate on property taxes on Tuesday 39 min ago Things to do in Sterling & Logan County -- July 30 -- Aug. 5 39 min ago 2022 CrazyBulk Reviews: The Best Stacks and Legal Steroids 42 min ago 2022 Guide on How To Raise Metabolism: 13 Effective Ways 42 min ago 19,000 pounds of Cuban style frozen pizzas recalled from stores in Florida and Texas 52 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now End of an era: Sonic Drive-In changing hands Rome police seek information in shooting at West Rome food mart Ga. senators seek earmarks for 14th District community projects, including clean-up of the former state hospital site in Rome Bestiality, child pornography charges added to Rome man's aggravated child molestation arrest Demo for Rome Varsity expected to start soon, plans approved but no ground broken yet on Cartersville's Varsity restaurant. Latest Region Stories Fuego's playoff hopes flame out 38 min ago Washed out roads, severity of damage hamper power restoration in flooded parts of Eastern Ky. 39 min ago Connie Mack finals to be aired on ProView, CBS Sports 38 min ago Spokane County fire districts will decide fate on property taxes on Tuesday 39 min ago Things to do in Sterling & Logan County -- July 30 -- Aug. 5 39 min ago 2022 CrazyBulk Reviews: The Best Stacks and Legal Steroids 42 min ago 2022 Guide on How To Raise Metabolism: 13 Effective Ways 42 min ago 19,000 pounds of Cuban style frozen pizzas recalled from stores in Florida and Texas 52 min ago