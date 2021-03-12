The Rome Wolves have won seven in a row and now three games in three days, defeating Rockmart in Polk County 9-6 and Haralson County 13-3.
Rome's record rises to 9-3 overall following the Haralson County victory.
In the Rockmart game, Caleb Ellard and Bryson Bridges combined for the seven innings pitched. Ellard went four innings and picked up the win while Bridges delivered the latter three and notched the save with no hits allowed.
Offensively, Jonathan Vigoa and Hayden Filletti both had three hits apiece
Ellard, Brayer Cowan, and Jack Orr all had two hits apiece.
"We got off to a great start scoring one run in the first inning and then five runs in the second inning," Wolves head coach Brent Tucker said in an emailed statement. "We got ourselves into a little bit of trouble late in the fifth inning, but freshman Bryson Bridges came out of the bullpen and did a nice job finishing the game. He entered the game with bases loaded and no outs and pitched around a lot of the trouble to keep the lead intact."
The Wolves conclude non-region play against the LaFayette Ramblers Friday with first pitch set for 5:55 p.m.