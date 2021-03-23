Rome High School football's coaching staff is going to have some new faces coming into the fold as the program announced the hiring of three new coaches to head coach John Reid's staff.
DJ Hazelray, LaBrandon Hudson and Shane Sams arrive in Rome to join a program that knows a thing or two about success.
Sams will serve as offensive coordinator, replacing Chris Boden who departs for the same position at Calhoun High School in Gordon County.
Sams arrives in the Seven Hills from Northside High School in Warner Robins, where he served as offensive coordinator. Sams also spent time at Warner Robins High School as offensive coordinator.
"He's one of the most sought after, ... top offensive high school ... coordinators in the state right now, so we're really excited to have that kind of edition," Reid said in a phone interview. "He just is able to really plan and chart out an offense. He's excited about being a coach at Rome and his future as far as wanting to build a long-lasting future with Rome High School."
Hazelray arrives from Thomasville High School and will be in the role of receivers coach. Before a year-long stint in Thomasville, Hazelray coached at Valdosta High School for two seasons.
Reid said there was an opening at receivers as Nick Bridges moves into a coaching role with both Rome High School Cross Country in the fall and Track and Field in the spring.
"I said (to Shane Sams) 'Seek out the best receiving coach you can find in the state,'" Reid said. "Hazelray is known as one of those guys. He's just a fantastic, high-energy receiving coach. We're really excited about him and the way those two work together."
Hudson joins Rome football as defensive backs coach. Hudson's journey has seen him at North Paulding High School and, most recently, Thomson High School for the past four years.
"We've been a three-man defensive staff and we were looking for the right fit. We hired LaBrandon Hudson as the defensive back coach, which should be interesting because that moves Wayne Groves from coordinator to linebackers, which is a more natural spot for him, and it moves coach (Chris) MacFarland to outside (linebackers)," Reid said. "The additions have really bolstered our staff. I'm super excited about it going into this season."