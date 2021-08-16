A long-standing golf tradition returns to the links at Stonebridge Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 8 as the Willard Nixon Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament sponsored by Rome Orthopaedic Center tees off.
The event features a four-man scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Team entry fees are $325. The fee covers all greens fees, cart fees, range balls and a pre-event lunch.
All money raised from the golf tournament goes to help fund the ROC Pinson Family Student Athlete Scholarship. These scholarships recognize college-bound male and female seniors from seven local schools that have excelled in athletics, academics and public service during their school career.
Along with team fees, hole sponsorships are being offered for $100 per hole.
This event also features several golfers who are members of the Rome-Floyd Sports Hall of Fame, allowing others the chance to see and talk to some local sports legends.
The scholarship has helped distribute more than $20,000 in scholarship money to local students for more than 20 years.
For more information or to download the entry form, please visit rfpra.com.