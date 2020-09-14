The Willard Nixon and Rome Orthopaedic Center Sports Hall of Fame Golf Tournament has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2. The tournament will be played at Stonebridge Golf Course.
The tournament is a four-man scramble event with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Team entry is $300. The cost covers green fees, cart fees, range ball and lunch.
Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 each.
All money raised from the tournament goes to help fund the John Pinson Jr. Outstanding Student Athlete Scholarship, which recognizes one college-bound male and female senior from each local high school.
The scholarship has dributed more than $20,000 in scholarship money to local students over the last two decades.
For more information or to register, please visit the website rfpra.com.