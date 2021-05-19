For the first time in 624 days, the Rome Braves played a baseball game at State Mutual Stadium.
In another sign of the "return to normal," Rome welcomed fans inside the gates at State Mutual to witness a minor league baseball game. And Atlanta's High-A affiliate came away with the win.
Bryce Ball's two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Rome past the visiting Bowling Green Hot Rods 6-5 on Tuesday. Rome is now 8-5 overall and 1-0 at home to start the 2021 season.
"(Bowling Green's pitcher) threw me a 3-1 slider, so I figured he'd throw it again and he did 3-2 and just tried to put a good swing on it and it went out," Ball said. "It felt like opening day again. Just to be here and the energy and to be at home ... it just felt like opening day again which was awesome."
Ball's homer was one of 12 hits Rome collected on the evening. Kasey Kalich pitched two innings of shutout ball to secure the W, starting the long homestand off on the right note.
"It feels great," Rome Braves manager Kanekoa Texeira said. "The atmosphere actually steps up to the kids and puts us in a good place, makes us feel alright, feel at home. We're all about fighting and, coming back and winning a game like that, we've been doing that the whole year so far and ... that's what about this team I think is pretty good."
The Braves fell behind early 1-0, but rallied for four runs between the third and sixth innings.
Cody Milligan and Michael Harris II both played major factors. Milligan hit two RBI singles while Harris notched an RBI single of his own and scored two runs.
"I really have a good time around these teammates," Harris said. "We build together as a team and try to get wins every night."
Bowling Green scored three runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Ball's home run would go down as the game-winning hit.
Four Rome Braves would record multi-hit games as pitcher Marrick Crouse picked up his first win of the season.
"Offensively, we can swings the bats pretty well," Texeira said. "I know our pitching struggled a little bit, but I think we're well-rounded all around and you could see that from today's game. You got to see the guys were excited to play in front of our hometown."
While opening night featured a highly competitive game on the field, off the field, the cheers, jeers and everything else in between, those quintessential sounds of the ballpark were back. The crack of the bats and the hustle, it was all there.
Jessie Nolen, a Rome Braves season-ticket holder since the team relocated to Rome from Macon, said it was like a "family reunion."
"After missing last year, it's like all of the sudden, you're getting to see old friends and a lot of the people that work here I've known from day one," Nolan said. "Just glad to be at the ballpark."
From the national anthem to the seventh inning stretch and the eventual final out in the ninth, the near three-hour affair is something both the Rome Braves players and their fans will remember for some time.
"This day's special for sure to have baseball back at home so we're super excited to keep it going," Ball said.
"I'm a people person of the fans so I love the energy the fans give off, especially here in Rome," Harris added. "It's great to play in front of them."
Rome's six-game series with Bowling Green continues through Sunday. The Braves then welcome Greenville to State Mutual Stadium for a six-game series beginning next Tuesday.