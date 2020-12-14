The Unity Christian Lions split home games with Oakwood Christian Academy on Saturday.
The Unity Lions took care of business on the hardwood 89-55. Austin Wilkerson led the way 15 points, closely followed by Tahiri Tolbert’s 14, including four 3-pointers.
John Nance added 12 and Caleb Thompson chipped in with 10.
Unity saw 11 players record points and post 26 offensive rebounds in the 34-point blowout.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions, however, fell in a one-point heartbreaker 52-51.
Freshman Emily King led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Senior Sydney Wells followed with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals.
“First region loss against defending region champions,” Lady Lions head coach Mel Thornbury said in an emailed statement. “Girls played extremely hard and we had some younger girls really step up and play well.”
Unity Christian’s basketball teams next take the court on Friday, Dec. 18, versus Grace Christian.
The Armuchee Indians lost at Trion by the score of 48-41 on Friday.
In a battle between former Region 7-AA foes, the Coosa Eagles defeated the Indians 77-41 at Armuchee High School. Zion World led all scorers with 13 points. Keshaun Kindred was right behind World with 12.
Armuchee’s 2020-21 record now stands at 2-5, including 2-3 in Region 6-A Public. Coosa’s record rises to 2-2 overall.
The Armuchee Lady Indians defeated the Coosa Lady Eagles 54-28. Olivia Moses and Chloe Purdy each had 13 points, guiding the Lady Indians to the 26-point home win.
Armuchee High School will host the 2020 Christmas Tournament, featuring girls and boys basketball teams from the local area. The tournament runs from this Wednesday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 19.