Chase Watterson is the new head coach of Armuchee High School boys soccer.
Armuchee Principal John Rhodarmer announced the move Tuesday in an email.
Watterson has extensive experience in organized sports, coaching children for many years at the YMCA, holding the position of director of camps an recreation soccer.
Watterson takes over from Luis Vazquez as head of the program.
This past spring, the Indians completed their season with a 9-6 overall record, including a Region 6-A Public runner-up finish and a Sweet 16 appearance against Towns County.
Watterson, a native of North Little Rock, Arkansas, graduated from Shorter in 2003 with a degree in social science and communication.
In addition to his soccer responsibilities, Watterson will be a science teacher.