Next week, thousands of athletes and families will descend on the Seven Hills region for the USA Track and Field (USATF) 2021 National Youth Outdoor Championships and event organizers are looking for volunteers.
The four-day event, which is expected to bring thousands of athletes and spectators to Rome, will be hosted at Barron Stadium from June 23-26.
According to Rome track and field head coach Nick Bridges, volunteers must be a member of the USATF organization and undergo a background check. Bridges added the USATF will cover all costs associated with those.
Volunteers do not need to work for the entirety of each day all four days as there will be duty shifts.
If interested, please contact Nick Bridges at nbridges@rcs.rome.ga.us.