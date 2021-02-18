The Rome Lady Wolves defeated the Cartersville Lady Hurricanes 3-2. Mae Pierce, Janet Hartman and Ashley Morales all tallied for the Lady Wolves, who now stand at 5-0 on the 2021 season.
"We were down 2-1 at halftime, we talked about adjustments that needed to be made and the girls came out in the second half and made the adjustments," Lady Wolves head coach Jessica Hewitt said in an emailed statement. "My girls stayed focused and never let down."
Pierce also recorded one assist, as did Ashley Marin. Julissa Lemus notched nine saves in the victory.
Rome returns to friendly confines as they host Calhoun on Friday at 7 p.m.