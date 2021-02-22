The Model Blue Devils and the Rome Lady Wolves both picked up victories last Friday in varsity soccer action. Model defeated Coosa 1-0 while Rome ousted Calhoun 4-0.
Model's Jahari Merritt scored the lone goal at Coosa while Luke Holtzendorf picked up the assist.
"We beat a really good team in Coosa," Blue Devils head coach Donnie Mendence said in an emailed statement. "Coosa came out very aggressive and played really well. Their goalkeeper did a great job of keeping us off the board, and their midfield was very impressive controlling the ball. We play excellent defense again led by Edgar Reyes, Jack Robinson, Zach Nelson, and Luke Holtzendorf."
Model returns to Shannon and hosts Dade County Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
"We have to do a better job on offense with possession, and we need to create more opportunities and finish those chances," Mendence said.
The Rome Lady Wolves moved to a perfect 6-0 in the 2021 season with a 4-0 blanking of the Calhoun Lady Jackets.
Mae Pierce recorded a hat trick in the win, while Corrine Zunbrumm scored Rome's other goal. Janet Hartman and Zoe Diehl each had one assist.
Julissa Lemus notched six saves in the shutout effort.
The Lady Wolves remain on home turf and return to action Tuesday against Allatoona at 7 p.m. in a non-region match. Rome opens Region 5-AAAAAA play on Friday versus Dalton.