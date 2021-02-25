The Model Lady Devils (6-0, 3-0 in Region 7-AA) picked up a big 5-1 road win at Cass on Wednesday.
Senior Lauren Akemon recorded a hat trick plus two assists. Junior Ashley Vicente added a goal and an assist and freshman Briley Sims notched a goal.
Junior Perry Durden had two assists and sophomore Hadley Johnson notched one.
"We are off to a great start notching four shutouts and only two goals against in 6 outings," Lady Devils head coach Ian Crawley said in an emailed statement. "We have a relatively young side with only two seniors but the girls are truly playing great as a team. The backs and mids played super strong defense, and don't always show up on the sheet, but were the keys to the win."
Emma Couch and Riley Howe split time in goal with Couch registering five saves and Howe three.
Model is back in Shannon and hosts Armuchee Friday.