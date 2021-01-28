As we prepare to turn the calendar from January to February, it's time to take a peek at varsity basketball action in and around the Seven Hills.
The Trion Lady Bulldogs defeated the Armuchee Lady Indians 47-40 Tuesday at Armuchee High School. Trion improves to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in Region 6-A Public competition.
Armuchee's five-game win streak is snapped.
Trion senior Chloe Murdock hit a huge milestone, joining the 1,000 point club during the 7-point road victory.
Murdock led the way with 20 points. Summer Vaughn was second with eight points.
In the loss, Armuchee's Bailey Tomlin and Julia Williams both recorded 10 points.
Trion travels to Gordon Lee in Chickamauga on Friday. Armuchee travels to Mt. Zion on Friday.
The Armuchee Indians defeated Trion 46-38 at Armuchee High School on Wednesday.
Junior Malik Drinic finished with a double double, consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Ethan Aker finished with 11 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc (3-of-6).
"This was a big region win for us," Indians head coach Clint Decker said in an emailed statement. "Our guys have been playing better each game since Christmas Break. We are 5-6 since the break. Two of those games were decided in the last few seconds of the game. Our team defense has really improved and that is what has allowed us to continue to improve and be in every game."
Armuchee moves to 7-14 overall, including 5-8 in Region 6-A Public. The Indians return to the court Friday at Mt. Zion.
The Model Lady Devils held on against the Unity Christian Lady Lions 48-45.
Model's Montana Moats led the Lady Devils with 15 points. Unity Christian's Sydney Wells led all scorers with 22 points.
In a low-scoring contest, the Model Blue Devils defeated the Unity Christian Lions 40-33. The 40 points tallied ties a season low (Jan. 19 vs. Coosa), but both games entered the win column.
A rough shooting night all the way around saw just 26 combined points between the two sides at halftime (15-11 Model).
Dan Fisher led the way with 15 points, scoring all of his points in the latter 16 minutes. Thirteen of those 15 came in the third quarter.
Carson Cole was second with 12 for the Blue Devils.
Hudson Hill was Unity Christian's leading scorer with 10 points. Caleb Thompson followed with 8.