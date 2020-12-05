Darlington's Harrison Allen vs. St. Francis

Darlington’s Harrison Allen gets to St. Francis quarterback Camden Lusk during a game earlier this season at Chris Hunter Stadium. Darlington’s 2020 football season came to an end on Dec. 4 at Prince Avenue Christian. Allen will be continuing his academic and football career at Cornell University.

 Steven Eckhoff, File

The 2020 season was one to remember for the Darlington Tigers, but it came to a close at the hands of Brock Vandagriff and the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines 42-6 on a chilly, windy, soggy Friday night in Bogart, Georgia.

The Tigers got off to a promising start taking a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter on field goals of 34 and 25 yards off the leg of Brinson Sumner.

After Darlington shut down the Wolverines’ offense for a quarter and a half, the 5-star University of Georgia commit Vandagriff steered his offense to 14 points in the final 6:19 of the first half.

The first points for the Wolverines came after an 80-yard drive capped off by a 6-yard run by Vandagriff.

On the ensuing kickoff, Sumner would pin the Wolverines on their own 3-yard line. After a false start, the ball was moved to the 1½-yard line. With his back to the goal line, Vandagriff finally showed off the arm talent that has Bulldog fans excited to get this young man on campus. Throwing into a stiff wind, he delivered a 36-yard strike. That was followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass a few plays later. Just like that the Tigers’ 6-0 lead became a 14-6 halftime deficit.

It was a strong effort by the Tigers in the first half, but the last half of the second quarter was only a preview of what was in store for the latter 24 minutes.

The Wolverines received the opening kickoff of the second frame and promptly marched 80 yards downfield for a touchdown. This drive was a little more methodical than their first two, but showcased Vandagriff’s ability to pick apart a defense with his legs and his feet. It finished with a 14-yard scamper by Landon Owens, which extended the lead to 21-6.

PAC piled on two more touchdowns on a 14-yard pass from Vandagriff to Logan Johnson followed by a 69-yard run by Owens. When the clock expired on the third quarter, Darlington trailed 35-6 and the strong first half was a distant memory.

The fourth quarter saw one more Vandagriff highlight with an 86-yard touchdown pass to Chaz Scoggins that put the final touch on an impressive 42-6 victory for PAC.

The Tigers never quit, fighting until the clock struck zero on the 2020 season. They finished 7-5, and the Tigers won a playoff game for the fifth consecutive season.

