The 2020 season was one to remember for the Darlington Tigers, but it came to a close at the hands of Brock Vandagriff and the Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines 42-6 on a chilly, windy, soggy Friday night in Bogart, Georgia.
The Tigers got off to a promising start taking a 6-0 lead midway through the second quarter on field goals of 34 and 25 yards off the leg of Brinson Sumner.
After Darlington shut down the Wolverines’ offense for a quarter and a half, the 5-star University of Georgia commit Vandagriff steered his offense to 14 points in the final 6:19 of the first half.
The first points for the Wolverines came after an 80-yard drive capped off by a 6-yard run by Vandagriff.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sumner would pin the Wolverines on their own 3-yard line. After a false start, the ball was moved to the 1½-yard line. With his back to the goal line, Vandagriff finally showed off the arm talent that has Bulldog fans excited to get this young man on campus. Throwing into a stiff wind, he delivered a 36-yard strike. That was followed by a 37-yard touchdown pass a few plays later. Just like that the Tigers’ 6-0 lead became a 14-6 halftime deficit.
It was a strong effort by the Tigers in the first half, but the last half of the second quarter was only a preview of what was in store for the latter 24 minutes.
The Wolverines received the opening kickoff of the second frame and promptly marched 80 yards downfield for a touchdown. This drive was a little more methodical than their first two, but showcased Vandagriff’s ability to pick apart a defense with his legs and his feet. It finished with a 14-yard scamper by Landon Owens, which extended the lead to 21-6.
PAC piled on two more touchdowns on a 14-yard pass from Vandagriff to Logan Johnson followed by a 69-yard run by Owens. When the clock expired on the third quarter, Darlington trailed 35-6 and the strong first half was a distant memory.
The fourth quarter saw one more Vandagriff highlight with an 86-yard touchdown pass to Chaz Scoggins that put the final touch on an impressive 42-6 victory for PAC.
The Tigers never quit, fighting until the clock struck zero on the 2020 season. They finished 7-5, and the Tigers won a playoff game for the fifth consecutive season.