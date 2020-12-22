The final week of January will be an exciting time for tennis fans as the United States Tennis Association Pro Circuit is coming to the Seven Hills.
The Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open, a USTA professional women’s tournament, will be held at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College from January 24-31, 2021.
“This is something we have been working towards for many years, and are grateful to the USTA for the opportunity to showcase Rome and our facility,” torunament director Ann Hortman said in a statement. “As the only women’s pro circuit event in the USA in January, we expect many of the top young players on the women’s tour to be in Rome.”
The W60 event in Rome will feature both singles and doubles matches. Qualifying rounds are set to begin on Sunday, January 24. For draw information, please visit either: itftennis.com or usta.com/procircuit.
“We are thrilled to bring the USTA Pro Circuit to Rome,” Megan Rose, Senior Director, Competitive Pathway, USTA said in a statement. “Rome is a vibrant tennis community and the Rome Tennis Center is a premier tennis facility so we could not think of a more deserving host for this W60 event.”
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia’s Rome Tennis Open will adhere to all government-mandated restrictions, including social distancing, throughout the duration of the week-long tournament.
Further, the tennis facility will be closed to the public as mandated by the USTA and the International Tennis Federation (ITF)’s COVID protocols.
“It is disappointing that we will not be able to have spectators on site for the tournament this year, but we’re working with the ITF and USTA to live stream the event so spectators can watch from the safety and comfort of their homes,” the statement continued.
The tournament is actively looking for volunteers. All volunteers will be required to submit to COVID testing prior to and during the event. Free COVID testing sites can be found at the following web address: https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-testingdirect-patient-lines.
If you would like to apply to be a volunteer, submit your request online at: https://form.jotform.com/203556562528157. For more information, email tournament director Ann Hortman at ahortman@romega.us.
The USTA Pro Circuit is the largest professional developmental tennis circuit in the world. More than 100 events are held annually, and over $4 million in prize money is awarded. The USTA Pro Circuit is a gateway to the US Open and tour-level competition for aspiring tennis players and becomes a frequent battleground for seasoned professionals.
The USTA-sanctioned tournament will feature some of the best female tennis players who will not travel to Australia for the upcoming Australian Open. The Australian government has mandated athletes quarantine for two weeks in the country prior to the tournament start date on Monday, Feb. 8.