Unity Christian School senior Dory Williams capped off an undefeated tennis season in singles, claiming the 2021 Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) State Division II Singles Tennis Championship Monday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Williams' season highlights include a record of 18-0, a region singles championship and a state championship. She plans to continue her education at Samford University in the fall.
The Unity Christian High School girls tennis team returns to the courts Tuesday at the Rome Tennis Center to compete in the 2021 GAPPS State Team Tournament.