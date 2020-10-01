Over the summer, Unity Christian School set about upgrading its athletic facilities. The goal is to provide an open space with more seating, able to welcome in more patrons and host more athletic events and tournaments.
Unity Christian athletic director Russ Dyer said the most notable need was more seating, specifically fixed bleachers to vastly expand the seating capacity.
"We needed more seating and we needed good bleacher seating to be able to make our gym ... equivalent to other gyms in the area," Dyer said. "Now, we feel like that we're able to host tournaments, based off our seating. We're actually able to give a visiting section versus a home section to all the teams that come in, so I would say that was our priority."
Construction costs of the fixed bleachers were donated to the school by a grand parent.
Dyer said the gymnasium's seating will be structured so visitors and visiting fans have easy access to restrooms and the concession stand.
"We want to try to be as hospitable to all our teams that come visit us," Dyer said. "We can show them what we do here and serve them in the best way."
Dyer continued the bleachers directly behind the concession stand will be the student section. The gym currently host girls and boys basketball as well as volleyball.
Unity Christian also added a prominently-displayed trophy case just off to the side of the court inside the gymnasium. The case contains accolades won by past Unity teams since the school's founding in 1993.
Another new feature is a spacious entryway. Hanging from the ceiling above the entryway is Unity Christian School's four pillars: academics, spiritual formation, fine arts and athletics.
Dyer said he wants to get the word out to the community about the summer updates in order to get more teams to schedule games and tournaments at Unity.
Dyer said the school is planning to host a middle school basketball tournament Dec. 29-30. So far, a few schools have responded, but Dyer is hopeful more will join.
"I've had a few respond that they are interested. We're hoping to get 6-7 boys and girls (teams)," Dyer said. "We want to be competitive as an athletic program and that we have a facility that can handle that."