Unity Christian - Huston Bryant signs with Shorter University

Pictured (left to right): front row: Kelli Bryant, Huston Bryant, David Bryant. Back row (left to right): Athletic Director Russ Dyer, Head of School Eric Munn, Josh Bryant, Katie Bryant, Hayden Bryant, Coach Matt Claytor. 

 Courtesy of Jeannie King

Unity Christian School is so excited that Huston Bryant has signed to play Basketball at Shorter. No one loves basketball more than Huston. Years of hard work led to the realization of his dream to play in college. Not only will he be able to play in front of family and friends, but he has also chosen to play for Christian coaches who will continue to prepare Huston for life beyond basketball. As his coach, I could not be more proud of him.

