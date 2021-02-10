Unity Christian's basketball teams have passed the first of three hurdles to claim a region championship. But in their way stand opponents ready to match them toe-to-toe.
Here's a look at how we arrived here and what's up next:
How we got Here
The Unity Christian Lady Lions defeated Horizon Christian Academy 55-25 on Monday. Unity Christian's Annie Plant led the way with 15 points, closely followed by Sydney Wells' 14.
Ten Lady Lions (8-10) found the scoreboard in the 30 point win. Horizon was twice held to just four points in a quarter.
The Unity Christian Lions (12-10) crushed Lighthouse Christian Academy 82-25 Tuesday. Four UC players finished in double digits for points.
Eli Thompson led the offensive output with 12 points, followed by Zach Irmscher's and Hudson Hill's 11 points. Tahari Tolbert recorded 10.
Unity scored 31 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second to grab firm control of the game early.
What's Next
The Lady Lions will face The Wilson Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Wilson Academy went 8-3 during its regular season and achieved victory over Shiloh Hills Christian Academy to reach the GAPPS 2020-21 Division I-AA Girls semifinal.
The Lions will battle Valor Christian Academy on Thursday at 8 p.m. Valor Christian went 6-0 during the regular season and defeated Shiloh Hills Christian to reach the GAPPS 2020-21 Division I-AA Boys semifinal.