The Unity Christian Lions run their record to 5-0 after taking down Covington Academy 66-8 on Friday in Covington. The Lions complete their regular-season road schedule with a bye week coming up.
“Our guys really accepted the challenge this week of preparing and getting prepared for a road game which is always difficult traveling a couple hours away,” Lions head coach Nick Jones said in a phone interview. “We came out tonight and really executed well and for that I’m grateful. We were also able to have a good, solid defensive game tonight and it helped to make a statement early on defense and on offense.”
Covington Academy received to start the game, but the Lions made a defensive stand and got senior quarterback Drew King on the field.
Unity wasted no time finding the end zone, going up 24-0 after one quarter.
King accounted for six total touchdowns, only missing one pass on the evening. His passing stat line was 12-for-13 for 126 yards with four touchdowns. Rushing-wise, he carried the football eight times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Caleb Thompson recorded three rushes for 54 yards with a score and two receptions for 21 yards and a TD.
Samuel Mumpower and John Nance each caught touchdown passes and Eli Thompson notched three total touchdowns, two on the ground and one via the air.
Defensively, Jessie Smith picked up 14 tackles and Tahari Tolbert snagged an interception. UC’s defense created five turnovers.
“Our main point to (the team) tonight was that it is always important for teams to be able to go on the road and to continue at a high level making statements,” Jones said. “They were able to do that tonight. We are looking forward to being at home and really kind of having our last several games as a homestand.”