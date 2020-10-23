The Uinty Christian Lions remain undefeated after a 58-0 shutout win over the Johnson Ferry Christian Saints Friday at Grizzard Park. Unity Christian now stands alone as the only unbeaten atop Region 1-AA of the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS).
“We challenged our guys this week to really make a statement for our region because we’re still playing to have home-field advantage and to have a bye week,” Lions head coach Nick Jones said in a phone interview. “We told them they control their own destiny.”
Senior quarterback Drew King led the way offensively, passing 12-for-14 for 161 yards with three touchdowns.
John Nance also got some time in at quarterback, tossing 3-for-4 for 100 yards with a passing and rushing score.
In total, Unity racked up 474 yards of offense with eight touchdowns. Defensively, the Lions surrendered just 142 yards.
“The shutout by our defense was a great job,” Jones said. “We stopped them on some fourth downs and so our defense really focused on pitching that shutout, especially in the second half.”
UC returns to action next Friday, Oct. 30, when Lanier Christian travels to Grizzard Park.