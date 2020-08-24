Unity Christian football hosted its scrimmage game Friday night at Grizzard Park, officially welcoming in the team's new home field. Unity Christian hosted Praise Academy out of Powder Springs.
"I think for the first time in months, the crowd, the players, the coaches all felt a little bit of normalcy," Unity Christian head coach Nick Jones said. "It just was a huge uplift to be here on a Friday night."
No score was kept during the game, as each team had a set number of plays. Unity Christian was able to find the end zone numerous times with a smaller-than-typical squad.
Jones said after the scrimmage his team had to make adjustments due to the seniors having to quarantine. Jones added the Georgia Association of Parochial and Private Schools (GAPPS) mandates a 14-day quarantine period before athletes can return to play.
"We had several guys we had to put in," Jones said. "We played this game with all juniors, freshmen and sophomores. We were able to see several guys who normally would be further down the depth chart be able to get in and have meaningful minutes, so we're really encouraged with that."
Jones said he will have his seniors back for Unity's regular-season home opener on Sept. 4 against Harvester.
Leading up to Friday's scrimmage, Jones said Unity Christian has been strict about ensuring proper spacing both in schools and at practices.
"For us, we feel like we can continue to build on this," Jones said. "However, we tell all of our kids, even coming into this scrimmage, we need to play this game like it may be the last game we get to play this season. I think it helps us also to elevate a sense of intensity for every game, even a scrimmage."
The scrimmage was also the first opportunity for Jones to call the shots at the helm of the program.
"Obviously the nerves are there," Jones said. "You're buckling things up for the first time. You're hoping you have coached your guys well enough that they can execute the plays that are called. Going into New Creation, I feel good about the plays we were able to run tonight and happy to see some of the execution. I'm excited to get to next week."
A long road trip awaits the Lions as they prepare to kick off their season at New Creation Christian Academy in McDonough this Friday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"Next man up," Jones said on the message for Friday's contest. "You've got to be ready to play ball. It doesn't matter who you line up against; you have to elevate your game to be above those you're going to face. We're expecting to have a tough battle, but I'm expecting my guys to rise above it."