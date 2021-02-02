The Unity Christian Lions are back in the win column after holding off the Gordon Central Warriors 60-46 Monday at Unity Christian School. The Lions improve to 11-9 overall, including 6-1 in GAPPS Division I-AA Region 1 (Sub A).
"We were missing forward Caleb Thompson," Lions head coach Matt Claytor said in an emailed statement. "He is our energy guy. He is an incredible defender and rebounder."
In Thompson's absence, Hudson Hill rose to meet the challenge, earning a double-double of 20 points and 14 rebounds.
"Hudson Hill was unstoppable in the post," Claytor said. "We knew we wanted to pound the ball inside with Hudson. It felt like he made everything. He is relentless on the glass. He goes and gets everything."
The Lions held a commanding advantage at 39-17 at halftime, but the Warriors came roaring back and cut the edge to just seven.
However, Austin Wilkerson became Unity's closer on the court, hitting clutch baskets to seal the W. Wilkerson would finish with 15 points.
Tahiri Tolbert scored nine points and Bailey Mohler chipped in four.
"We challenged everyone to step up," Claytor said. "We got great minutes out of Bailey Mohler and Dylan Brown."
Unity Christian concludes its regular season with a non-region tilt against Pickens High School on Thursday in Rome. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Unity Christian School will play host to the GAPPS 2020-21 Division I-AA Boys Basketball Region 1 Tournament, scheduled to begin next week.
No. 2 seed Unity Christian will face No. 3 seed Lighthouse Christian Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. The winner will face the victor of No. 1 seed Valor Christian Academy versus No. 4 seed Praise Academy on Feb. 11.