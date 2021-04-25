The Unity Christian Lions add another championship trophy to the case, as the boys track and field team claimed the 2021 Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Track and Field Championship Saturday in Barnesville.
The Lady Lions earned fourth place at the state championship meet, hosted by Lamar County High School.
Andrea Creel ran the 1600 meter in 6:06.36. Lizzy Pardue completed the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.84 and, in the 800-meter run, clocked in at 2:23.78.
Cooper Giddens' triple jump was recorded at 38-11.25, while Eli Thompson ran the 100-meter dash in 11.47 seconds.
The Lions' 4x100 meter dash team of John Nance, Eli Thompson, Caleb Thompson and Samuel Mumpower finished with a time of 44:34.