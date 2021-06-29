With two days in the books of the 92nd annual Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship, Jenny Bae of Lawrenceville had the lead at 9-under par, shooting a 66 on Tuesday at Coosa Country Club in Rome.
Bae, a rising senior at the University of Georgia, recorded birdies on Nos. 2, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 13, equaling her number of birdies from Monday.
Tess Davenport of Buford was in second at 6-under. Davenport improved upon her score of 70 from Monday, shooting 68 with four birdies Tuesday.
Thomasville’s Katherine Cook retained sole possession of third at 3-under.
Four golfers were tied for fourth at 2-under.
Emma Bell of Braselton and Ainsley Cowart of Carrollton were tied at 4-under par through the first day of competition Monday.
Bell, a senior from Georgia Southern University, cruised through the opening round with birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 13, 14, 15. Her lone blemish on the scorecard was a bogey made on the 18th.
Cowart, a sophomore from the University of West Georgia, notched five birdies (Nos. 3, 4, 6, 11, 18) and a bogey on 14 for her score of 68.
Bae finished the round at 3-under 69. Davenport came in at 2-under.
The 92nd edition of the competition runs through Wednesday.