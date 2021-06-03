After earning first-team All-Region recognition earlier this week, Tyler Calvert has been named to the ABCA/Rawlings NCAA DIII All-America team, the organization announced today.
The ABCA All-America team was first recognized in 1949 and now includes nine divisions: NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA, NJCAA Divisions I, II and III, Pacific Association Division, and high school.
Calvert, a senior from Braselton, Ga., claimed his first All-America honor after leading the team in batting average with .438, in OPS with 1.266, in runs with 54, in triples with four, in home runs with 11, in stolen bases with 19, RBI with 62 and in slugging percentage with .778. He finished first in the SAA in multiple categories as well—batting average, slugging percentage, runs scores, RBI, home runs, stolen bases and sacrifice flies.
On the season, Calvert earned SAA Player of the Week four times, SAA Player of the Year, All-SAA first-team recognition, D3 Baseball first-team recognition, D3 Baseball All-America honorable mention and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region and All-America first-team honors.