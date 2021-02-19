The Rome Lady Wolves and the Unity Christian Lions will be in action Saturday.
The Lady Wolves face the Carrollton Lady Trojans in the Region 5-AAAAAA Championship game Saturday at 5 p.m. at Carrollton High School.
Rome lost both games to Carrollton during the regular season by scores of 52-39 and 62-39.
The Unity Christian Lions are in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools (GAPPS) Division I-AA Elite 8 after a 61-60 triumph over Central Christian on Thursday.
Hudson Hill led the way with 28 points, including 10-of-13 free throws. Tahiri Tolbert recorded 14 points and Austin Wilkerson tallied 11 points.
The Lions outscored Central 21-6 in the second quarter to go up by 11 at half time. But Central stormed back, taking the lead 46-44 after three quarters of play.
Trailing by one with 22 seconds to go, Tolbert stole the ball at midcourt on an in-bounds play and scored a layup to give the Lions back the lead.
“It was one of the most dominant performances that Unity has ever had,” Lions head coach Matt Claytor said in an emailed statement.
Unity plays Citizens Christian in a GAPPS Division I-AA Elite 8 game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will take place at Tattnall Square Academy in Macon.
The Unity Christian Lady Lions saw their 2020-21 campaign come to a close after falling to Citizens Christian Academy 65-41 Friday at Tattnall Square Academy.