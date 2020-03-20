A 73-year-old Rockmart man and a 35-year-old Rome woman are charged with meth possession and public indecency after police said they found them partially naked in a car with drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Buddy Oliver Carter and Donisha Nicole Collier, were partially covered, but wearing no clothes in a car off Old Rockmart Road when police arrived Thursday around 1 p.m. Carter reportedly paid Collier for sexual intercourse. They also found her with methamphetamine inside of two syringes.
Carter is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as misdemeanor pandering and public indecency. He was being held on $5,700 bond early Friday.
Collier is charged felony meth possession as well as misdemeanor giving a false name and date of birth, prostitution, public indecency and prostitution. She was being held without bond on a probation warrant.