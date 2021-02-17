After Berry's come-from-behind 26-23 victory at Birmingham-Southern last Saturday, quarterback Gavin Gray and kicker Matthew Syverson earned Southern Athletic Association (SAA) conference honors.
Gray, a sophomore from Calhoun High School, was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week while Syverson, a sophomore from Model High School, earned Special Teams Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.
In the 3-point win, Gray threw 19-of-40 for 322 yards with three touchdowns, along with 32 rushing yards. Gray's final toss of the game would go down as the game-winning score, a 2-yard dart to freshman receiver Cameron Kawa with 11 seconds to play in the fourth quarter.
Syverson connected 2-of-3 on PATs and a perfect 2-of-2 on field goals, one for 44 yards in the second quarter and a second from 19 yards away late in the third. He kicked all six kick offs for a total of 322 yards, averaging 53.7 yards per kick.