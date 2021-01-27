The Trion Lady Bulldogs defeated the Armuchee Lady Indians 47-40 Tuesday at Armuchee High School. Trion improves to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in Region 6-A Public competition.
Armuchee's five-game win streak is snapped.
Trion senior Chloe Murdock hit a huge milestone, joining the 1,000 point club during the 7-point road victory.
Murdock led the way with 20 points. Summer Vaughn was second with eight points.
In the loss, Armuchee's Bailey Tomlin and Julia Williams both recorded 10 points.
Trion travels to Gordon Lee in Chickamauga on Friday. Armuchee travels to Mt. Zion on Friday.